16th Street Mall visitors’ prayers answered with public toilet installation

A rendering of the public restroom being installed near the 16th Street Mall (Credit: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

DENVER (KDVR) — Finding a water closet on the 16th Street Mall is about to become a much simpler venture this spring when relief is delivered in the form of a state-of-the-art restroom.

Half a decade ago, calls for accessible restroom facilities in the downtown Denver area led to the launch of a pilot program aimed at installing these facilities across the city.

“Providing residents and visitors with access to a comfortable, clean restroom meets a basic and universal human need and we’re proud to deliver this facility to the people of Denver,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

The public restroom being installed near the 16th Street Mall (Credit: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The aesthetically pleasing toilet will be located on Champa Street, adjacent to the 16th Street Mall. It will be monitored by security cameras around the clock.

The building measures in at 18-feet by 7.5-feet and will have two restrooms in it, one of which will meet A.D.A. standards.

The interior of a public restroom being installed near the 16th Street Mall (Credit: Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

It will be staffed by a full-time attendant as well as adorned with raised planters, illuminating lighting and a station where visitors can leave their bikes or scooters.

“I’m proud to have worked with city agencies to launch the creative, mobile restroom program that expanded access to sanitation for those who are away from home or living without one in Central Denver,” said City Councilwoman Robin Kniech, a proponent of the project.

The project is financed with federal coronavirus relief funding and will be maintained by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.