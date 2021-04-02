16th Street Mall renovations expected to begin later this year

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council approved an almost $150 million renovation of the 16th Street Mall on March 8.

“This investment in our iconic 16th Street Mall will stimulate our economy by supporting more than 1,800 jobs and result in nearly $4 billion in regional economic impact,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

“The project will revitalize this critical piece of our downtown, move our city from rescue to recovery, and make significant safety, mobility and accessibility improvements so all people can enjoy the 16th Street Mall for many decades to come.”

The project, which is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2021, will improve pedestrian and vehicle safety, replace failing infrastructure, and create more space for kiosks and other small businesses, all without compromising the historic design of the mall.

Phased construction will begin at Market Street and move towards Broadway. This work is expected to start in the mid-2022 and be completed in late 2024.

The 16th Street Mall improvement project is expected to create or support 1,843 jobs, generate $156M in labor income, generate an anticipated $379.5M in sales and add $4B to the Gross Regional Product, according to city officials.

Opened in 1982, the mile-long stretch of shops and restaurants is the most popular shopping and entertainment destination for visitors to metro Denver and contains 200 businesses.

A $20 million grant from CDOT will help pay for construction, which includes consolidating bus lanes in the middle of the mall. Some other new features include expanded sidewalks and new trees.