16th Street Mall improvement project takes step forward

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver has selected PCL Construction Services for the 16th Street Mall Improvement Project, it was announced on Thursday.

The reconstruction design plan may begin in late 2021 and be completed by the end of 2024. The next step is negotiations with the firm and delivering a contract to Denver City Council for approval.

“We’re thrilled to have reached this latest milestone on this landmark project that improves safety and mobility along the Mall and attracts commuters and visitors with interesting new spaces and places for people to enjoy,” said Eulois Cleckley, Executive Director of Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The reconstruction will update infrastructure, with new granite pavers that provide better drainage and a safer surface for pedestrians. Current maintenance costs are over $1 million every year.

The plan includes 10 feet of open sidewalk space next to businesses on both sides of the mall.

The Free MallRide buses will remain in adjacent lanes in the center of the mall.

City officials say the project benefits include job creation, labor income, an increase in sales and adding to the Gross Regional Product.

Funding would come from several sources, including general obligation bond funds, tax increment financing and Federal Transit Administration grant funding.