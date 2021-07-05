1,600 fireworks calls to DPD in 2020, nearly 3 times less this 4th of July weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a busy weekend filled with 4th of July celebrations and fireworks across Colorado.

The Denver Police Department released numbers for fireworks calls for service on Monday. While many viewers reported seeing more fireworks than normal this year, the fireworks calls to DPD were down significantly.

Here is the full list of numbers from DPD:

Fireworks calls for service Day 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 1-Jul 272 149 65 112 98 2-Jul 295 53 90 241 89 3-Jul 496 242 101 443 139 4-Jul 780 1016 533 856 214 Credit: Denver Police Department

Here are the totals for each year from July 1-4:

2017: 1843

2018: 1460

2019: 789

2020: 1652

2021: 540

2021 brought the lowest number of fireworks calls to DPD than any year since at least 2017.