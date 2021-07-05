1,600 fireworks calls to DPD in 2020, nearly 3 times less this 4th of July weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a busy weekend filled with 4th of July celebrations and fireworks across Colorado.
The Denver Police Department released numbers for fireworks calls for service on Monday. While many viewers reported seeing more fireworks than normal this year, the fireworks calls to DPD were down significantly.
Here is the full list of numbers from DPD:
|Fireworks calls for service
|Day
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|1-Jul
|272
|149
|65
|112
|98
|2-Jul
|295
|53
|90
|241
|89
|3-Jul
|496
|242
|101
|443
|139
|4-Jul
|780
|1016
|533
|856
|214
Here are the totals for each year from July 1-4:
- 2017: 1843
- 2018: 1460
- 2019: 789
- 2020: 1652
- 2021: 540
2021 brought the lowest number of fireworks calls to DPD than any year since at least 2017.