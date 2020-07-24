16-year-old STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting suspect to be sentenced Friday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO – MAY 08: A bouquet of flowers sits next to the entrance to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado one day after two students entered the school with pistols, killing one student and injuring eight others. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Alec McKinney, the 16-year-old accused of perpetrating the May 2019 STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting alongside 19-year-old Devon Erickson, will be sentenced Friday morning.

In February, McKinney pleaded guilty to 17 charges related to the shooting that left one student, Kendrick Castillo, dead.

Several of the original charges against McKinney were either dismissed or amended, and at least one count against him was added before he pleaded guilty.

The plea included convictions on first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation and attempted murder after deliberation, among several others.

In addition to Kendrick Castillo being killed, eight people were wounded in the shooting.

“Due to changes in Colorado law in 2016 by the state legislature, the mandatory minimum sentence for 16-year-old McKinney is life with possibility of parole after 40 years minus earned time. The maximum sentence under the plea agreement is life with the possibility of parole after 40 years minus earned time plus 407½ years in the Department of Corrections,” the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The sentencing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. We will provide updates throughout the day in the app.