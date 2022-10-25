DENVER (KDVR) — A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed overnight Saturday in the University neighborhood has been identified.

Denver officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Buchtel Boulevard around 1:29 a.m. on Saturday and found Khant Naing, 16, shot to death.

On Sunday, police arrested Emilio Gomez, 20, and Josia Cruz, 18. Gomez is facing a charge of first-degree murder and Cruz is looking at a possible accessory to first-degree murder charge.

The Denver coroner’s office said Naing died from a gunshot and the manner of his death was homicide.