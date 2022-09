AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported near East 16th Avenue and Boston Street just before midnight.

Police said a 16-year-old male was sitting in a car when a dark colored SUV pulled up and someone from inside of it fire shots at the vehicle.

The 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting is under investigation.