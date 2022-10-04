LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — On Tuesday, Loveland police booked a minor in relation to reports of a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park Saturday evening.

The gunshot was heard just before 5 p.m. with no injuries reported. According to the Loveland Police Department, detectives believe this was not a random occurrence.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked for attempted murder in the first degree, five counts of felony menacing and misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is released by authorities.