DENVER (KDVR) — A 16-year-old East High School student is in critical condition after a shooting by his school.

Family and friends told FOX31 that Luis Garcia was leaving school on Monday to go set up decorations for his loved one’s birthday.

They said he was shot in his car, just a few turns away from East High School.

“We heard the gunshots. We went on lockdown,” said Saedra, an East High School Student and close friend of Garcia. “An hour or two later, I saw a picture of the car that the person that was shot was in, and it looked like his car.”

Wounded teen takes turn for the worse in hospital

Saedra said Garcia is a junior at East High School. He’s known for his kindness and dedication to his family and soccer team.

“I find him to be one of the most hardworking, compassionate, kind, driven people that I’ve ever met,” Garcia said. “He works tirelessly to create the best future for himself and for the people around him. He helped coach my little brother’s soccer team.”

While speaking to FOX31, Saedra received an update from his family at Garcia’s bedside at Denver Health.

“His brother Santos was supposed to be giving you this interview, but he took a turn for the worse,” Saedra said. “He is now being put on the medication that they call the last resort. They told us to prepare for anything.”

2 teens arrested after police chase

According to Denver Police, two teenagers were arrested after the shooting around East 17th Avenue and City Park Esplanade.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on investigation of illegal possession of a handgun, and a 16-year-old was arrested on investigation of auto theft and felony eluding, police said. The two were taken into custody shortly after the shooting and a brief police pursuit.

“Neither juvenile has been formally arrested specifically for the shooting at this stage of the investigation,” Denver Police said in a statement to FOX31.

Police are not releasing the teens’ identities because of their age and said they are both Denver Public Schools students, but not at East High School.

“It’s heartbreaking, and I just keep on trying to understand,” Saedra said. “I just don’t understand why something like this could happen to anyone, let alone Luis, who’s just an amazing person.”

Friends created a GoFundMe to support Garcia and his family as he fights for his life.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible for tipsters.