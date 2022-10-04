NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.

Loved ones are now identifying one of the boys as 16-year-old Ismael Cordova.

“I know he made mistakes, but he didn’t deserve this,” Cordova’s father, Ismael Rodriguez, said. “If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting.”

What police say happened in the shooting

Police said that around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to reports of menacing and trespass when they found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The initial investigation said the two broke down a fence to gain entry to a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street when the homeowner confronted them and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

“I don’t know what he was thinking that day. I don’t know if he’d intentionally made the wrong choices, but he didn’t deserve to die. He didn’t deserve to be shot. Neither did the other child,” Cordova’s stepmother, Natasha Rodriguez, said.

“It’s just not right, especially these young kids, you know, they’re just beginning their lives. Now at 16, he’s gone,” Cordova’s great grandmother, Shirley Gallegos, said.

Ismael Cordova, 16, was shot and killed on Oct. 2, 2022, in Northglenn. (Photo courtesy of the family)

Family seeks better picture of what happened

The names of the boys are not being released by police as they were both minors.

Cordova’s loved ones believe the second victim is younger than their 16-year-old, but they tell FOX31 they are still in the dark about a lot of what happened.

“His girlfriend called me at 8:30 p.m. to tell me she hasn’t heard from him,” Rodriguez said. “I started looking. Calling police stations. Calling hospitals. I didn’t get any answers. I got told somebody will be giving you a call back. I never received the call back.”

The person who shot the boys is not facing any charges at this time.

Investigators are now looking at evidence and talking to witnesses to see exactly what happened in that backyard. Detectives say this incident is linked to a burglary in the area earlier in the day.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.