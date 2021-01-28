16-year-old identified as victim in Montbello shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) has identified the victim in a deadly shooting earlier this week in Montbello.

According to the OME, 16-year-old La’Zic Abraham died from gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night in the 14500 block of East Maxwell Place.

Abraham was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests in the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.