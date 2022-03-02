DENVER (KDVR) — An endangered missing alert was canceled by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for a 16-year-old girl that was found after being last seen in Lone Tree on Feb. 25.

Hailey Anne Plute was on foot around the 8000 block of Fairview Court at about 10 p.m. last week but it’s believed she was near the 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard area in Denver.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with red and blue colored hair. She was wearing pants, a shirt and a jacket.

If you see her, call 911 or the Lone Tree Police Department at 303-799-0533.