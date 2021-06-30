16-year-old girl hit by stray bullets in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A 16-year-old girl identified as an innocent bystander was shot in downtown Denver over the weekend and is now recovering from fractures and multiple surgeries to save her organs.

The victim, Jiselle Tello, is recovering from multiple surgeries, according to the victim’s loved ones on GoFundMe. Loved ones said four stray bullets hit her.

Jiselle Tello was shot and wounded by stray bullets on June 27, 2021, in downtown Denver. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Denver police confirmed on Wednesday that no arrests have been made after FOX31 requested information on the incident. Police were called to the incident at 15th and Champa streets shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Esteban Romero, who said he provided surveillance video to police, has been helping his uncle manage the parking lot where he said Tello was shot.

“Forty-five years we’ve been here,” Romero said. “Never has this happened.”

He said a fight broke out nearby, and shots were fired.

“There [were] 10 kids,” he said. “They just started shooting.”

A long road to recovery

Tello was hanging out with her friends when she was hit, her family said.

Tello is a straight-A student and graduated high school early, and she’s set to start college at the University of Colorado Denver this fall, according to her sister on the GoFundMe page.

Jiselle Telle suffered multiple fractures and punctured organs and has rehabilitation ahead as she recovers from the trauma after she was wounded by stray bullets in downtown Denver on June 27, 2021. (Credit: GoFundMe)

She said Tello was left with a fractured arm, a broken rib and a punctured kidney and spleen. More than $11,000 has already been raised to cover medical bills, and more money is being collected to pay for rehabilitation, therapy and medication.

Romero said he’s not surprised by the violence, despite the incident being the first shooting he can remember at his parking lot.

“Every single day there’s people smoking heroin…selling heroin,” he said.

Romero described an overall criminal element that is alive and well in downtown Denver.

Police are encouraging anyone with information in the crime to call FOX31’s partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

The GoFundMe for Jiselle’s recovery can be found here.