DENVER (KDVR) – Joe Anthony Juarez-Brambila, 16, is being charged as an adult in the stabbing death of Ramon Perez, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Thursday.

Perez, 55, was found dead in an alley at 9th Avenue and Federal Boulevard on May 9, 2020.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner’s preliminary investigation determined Perez’ manner of death was homicide.