16-year-old arrested on suspicion of shooting FedEx driver in foot, robbing woman at gunpoint

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint and shooting a FedEx driver in the foot.

It happened on April 19 at 7475 East Iliff Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.

Investigators said three men robbed a woman in the Central Park Center Parking Lot at the corner of Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street.

During the incident, one of the suspects fired a shot, which struck the FedEx driver in the foot. The driver was taken to the hospital with what police said are not life threatening injuries. The female robbery victim was not hurt.

The 16-year-old arrested is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, menacing, and robbery.

Police have not announced any other arrests.