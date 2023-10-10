AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a 16-year-old boy surrendered Monday in the shooting death of a teen outside an Aurora mall.

The boy was booked on felony counts of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to the Aurora Police Department. He also faces a traffic offense of failing to report an accident to police.

Police on Monday had announced a warrant for the teen. While interim Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said it was on a count of first-degree murder, the department said Tuesday that the chief misspoke.

Police did not identify the boy because he is a minor. He was advised of the charges on Tuesday morning.

More suspects remain at large in the killing, according to the department.

15-year-old killed outside Aurora mall

Raphael Velin, 15, was shot and killed Sept. 30 outside the Southlands shopping mall in Aurora. Police said the incident was part of a pre-planned meetup between Velin and the suspects.

Witnesses told police they saw four to five male suspects leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan. Officers found the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).