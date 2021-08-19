16-year-old arrested in Fort Collins suspected in July murder

Police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police announced Thursday that detectives have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect for the murder of Todd Stout.

Stout was found dead on July 5 in the 4600 block of Mason Street near the South Transit Center.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect. On Aug. 17, police contacted a 16-year-old male at his home in South Fort Collins.

Police said the suspect was arrested for first degree murder and booked into the Platte Juvenile Detention Center. Due to statutory protections around juvenile arrests, his name is not available for public release. At this time, police do not have any indication that the suspect knew the victim.

“Our detectives never gave up on finding answers for the victim’s family and our community,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “While nothing can reverse this violent tragedy, we hope there’s some comfort in the pursuit of justice.”

If you have any information and have not already talked to police, please contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.