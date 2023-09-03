DENVER (KDVR) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday afternoon in connection to a deadly shooting in the Del Mar Park neighborhood of Aurora last month, the Aurora Police Department said in a press release.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery stemming from a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Paris Street on Aug. 23, APD said.

That day, APD said a 49-year-old man and his son woke up to find two people stealing scooters in their backyard. The man confronted the alleged thieves and chased them down as they rode away on stolen scooters, according to APD.

“The man and his son chased the suspects in their pickup. During the chase, shots were fired at the pickup. The man and son returned home, at which point they noticed a vehicle drive by the front of the house and fire several rounds into the home. One bullet struck the man, fatally wounding him,” police said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

APD said more arrests are expected as the case is still being investigated. The name of the teen who was arrested is not being released because he is a minor, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).