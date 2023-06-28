DENVER (KDVR) — A 16-year-old boy from Greeley is charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend after she tried to break up with him.

The teens dated for about six months, according to a release from the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Weld County.

Investigators say that around 3:45 p.m. on June 16, Jovanni Sirio-Cardona broke into the 15-year-old girl’s home on North 35th Avenue through a bedroom window then shot her several times.

After this, Sirio-Cardona then allegedly took an iPhone from a witness in the home so they couldn’t call 911 and left.

In addition to murder charges, the boy is charged with burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Sirio-Cardona is being charged as an adult.

Bond has been set at $2 million and he is set to appear in court again next month.