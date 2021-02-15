16 left without home in Greeley after space heater sparks fire

Firefighters in Greeley work to extinguish flames in a fire that displaced 16 residents on Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo credit: Greeley Fire Department)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley Fire Department (GFD) has not officially determined the cause of a fire that displaced 16 people Sunday evening.

Fire investigators say a space heater may have ignited some materials that quickly damaged the garage and home on Balsam Ave. in Greeley.

The GFD credits well-placed smoke detectors in good working order for getting everyone out without injury. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Victims were sheltered in neighboring homes and vehicles until the Red Cross arrived with short-term housing help.

The GFD reminds people to make sure smoke detectors are working by testing them monthly.