DENVER (KDVR) — The West Metro Drug Task Force said Thursday that they arrested 10 out of 16 suspects in “one of the largest busts in task force history.”

The investigation began as a distribution case involving methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills.

Nine months later, police said they seized over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 325,000 pills containing fentanyl, 3 kilograms of cocaine, 1 pound of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The West Metro Drug Task Force said Thursday that they arrested 10 out of 16 suspects in “one of the largest busts in task force history.” Fentanyl from the bust is pictured. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Police said they seized over 400 pounds of methamphetamine in one of the biggest drug busts in the West Metro Drug Task Force history. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

The West Metro Drug Task Force said Thursday that they arrested 10 out of 16 suspects in “one of the largest busts in task force history.” Fentanyl from the bust is pictured. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Police said they seized over 400 pounds of methamphetamine in one of the biggest drug busts in the West Metro Drug Task Force history. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

The West Metro Drug Task Force said Thursday that they arrested 10 out of 16 suspects in “one of the largest busts in task force history.” Fentanyl from the bust is pictured. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

The West Metro Drug Task Force said Thursday that they arrested 10 out of 16 suspects in “one of the largest busts in task force history.” Fentanyl from the bust is pictured. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Police said they seized over 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 325,000 pills containing fentanyl, 3 kilograms of cocaine, 1 pound of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder in one of the largest drug busts in the task force history. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

The fentanyl powder alone could be enough for 350,000 lethal doses, according to a press release from the West Metro Drug Task Force.

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash.

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

Along with the drugs, police said they found 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen, as well as several stacks of cash. (West Metro Drug Task Force)

The overall bust had an estimated street value of $5 million.

The press release said that according to court documents, “members of the drug trafficking organization would buy narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel before selling them in Jefferson County and across the Denver metro area.”

Members of the drug trafficking organization face 116 felony charges. A grand jury indicted all 16 individuals on the charges, which include but are not limited to the following:

Unlawful distribution or sale of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession with intent to sell or distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Criminal attempt second-degree kidnapping

Criminal attempt aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Leaving the scene of an accident

First-degree criminal trespass

Obstructing a police officer

They have arrested 10 of the 16 accused, including:

Thiago Escalante-Torres, 22

Angelo Gonzalez-Hernandez, 21

Johnathan Kincaid, 41

Stephanie Larson, 25

Francisco Romero Portella, 35

Jonathan Ortega-Carias, 25

Pablo Ramirez-Martinez aka Alexander Ramirez-Martinez, 26

Felicia Redearth , 42

Daniel Emilio Torres-Torres, 23

Kristy Wilson, 39

The names of six other suspects were not released as they have yet to be arrested.