ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Fire and Westminster Fire rescued a dog named Mumford on Saturday after it fell into an icy reservoir.

The incident happened at 2:20 p.m. Saturday at Baker Reservoir.

Adams County Fire said the 155-pound St. Bernard went out onto the ice and fell in. Crews were able to go onto the ice and save Mumford.

“The owner did the exact right thing by staying on the shore, calling 911, and giving dispatchers his exact location. Well done all!” Adams County Fire said.

Here are some photos from Adams County Fire from the rescue:

St. Bernard rescued (Adams County Fire)

“The St. Bernard is in great shape and happy to see his owners!” Adams County Fire said.

What to do if your dog falls through ice

“An important reminder for viewers: If a person is trying to rescue a dog that falls in, they will always be rescued first,” South Metro Fire Rescue said in a statement. “That means a dog may suffer longer because rescuers are focused on saving a human life instead of the dog they love. The best advice is to stay onshore, call 911 and firefighters who are trained and equipped will rescue the dog safely.”