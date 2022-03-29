PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Fair authority will announce concert headliners on Tuesday morning.

The 150th Colorado State Fair will take place Aug. 26-Sept. 5.

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to share a special message during Tuesday’s announcement.

2022 Colorado State Fair details

Adult gate admission tickets purchased before August 26 are only $8, tickets purchased after August 26 will be $14

Hours for the 2022 Colorado State Fair have changed. The fairgrounds will be open to the public 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday – Sunday and Labor Day

