DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information on two suspects who allegedly robbed and assaulted a USPS letter carrier.

According to the USPIS, the alleged robbery and assault happened on Sept. 1 at noon near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Florida Avenue in Aurora. The area is near the Cottonwood Grove Park.

The alleged getaway driver is in custody, but the USPIS is looking for two more suspects.

According to the USPIS, the two suspects are affiliated with a gang. They may go by the following street names, “Traffic,” “Emerald Seven,” “Emperor Seven,” “Almighty,” or “Twin.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking to identify these two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a USPS letter carrier. (USPIS)

The USPIS asks that you do not attempt to apprehend these people yourself.

If you have any information on the crime or the two suspects, you are asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. Any information will be kept confidential.

Tipsters will be eligible for a reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.