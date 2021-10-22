15-year-old shot in the face in drive-by shooting in Evans

EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Evans Police Department is searching for the person responsible for shooting a 15-year-old boy in the face.

Police said it happened on Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m. near 41st St. and Belmont.

During the investigation, police learned that four teenage boys were walking when an unknown vehicle drove past them and fired a single gunshot.

One of the boys was shot in the face, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and then flown to a Denver trauma center where he’s in stable condition.

The Evans Police Department said the suspected shooter is still on the lose. The investigation unit is currently getting vehicle descriptions from witness interviews and reviewing area surveillance footage to track down the suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Brad Rodriguez at the Evans Police Department at 970-339-2441.