15-year-old shot in Aurora, suspects at large

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday night on South Racine Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, it happened in the 300 block of South Racine Street around 6 p.m.

Police said a group of unknown males approached the teen and tried to rob him. One of the suspects shot him, then all of the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.

The 15-year-old self-transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his wounds, police said.