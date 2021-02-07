15-year-old shot in Aurora, possibly at Walmart on Tower Road

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Aurora on Sunday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, at 4 p.m., the teen walked into a local emergency room with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Police believe the boy may have been shot at a Walmart at 3301 N. Tower Rd.

APD said no suspect information is available, and the motive is under investigation.

Authorities have not released information about the boy’s condition.

APD said it does not plan to release additional updates on Sunday night.