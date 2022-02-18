15-year-old pedestrian crash survivor kicks off awareness campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — A 15-year-old crash survivor is spearheading a new campaign with the Colorado Department of Transportation to draw awareness for pedestrian safety.

Cade Arvin, who was hit by a driver while crossing a street near his home, and his mother are working on the project along South Pearl Street. The two, with CDOT representatives, will be delivering custom-made LED signs to local businesses in the area.

The actual ceremony to kick off the campaign will be Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Kaos Pizzeria, 1439 Pearl St.

“In 2021, there were 91 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes across Colorado, which accounted for more than 13% of all Colorado roadway fatalities. Of those fatalities, most occurred at night or during dusk when pedestrians are less visible,” CDOT said.

The FOX31 Data Desk found that ironically, the lack of traffic during the pandemic’s first year resulted in more pedestrian deaths, not fewer. More pedestrians died in traffic crashes in 2020 than in the last 20 years. Only 2017 had a higher total.