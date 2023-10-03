AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities have released the name of the teenager shot and killed Saturday night in an Aurora shopping center parking lot.

Officials say 15-year-old Raphael Velin is the victim.

Detectives say the incident was part of a pre-planned meetup between Velin and the suspects at the Southlands shopping center.

The suspect vehicle has been found. Police are still looking for four to five males in connection with the case. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

Classmates say Velin attended Vista Peak Preparatory High School in Aurora.

“They made an announcement saying that he passed away, I think on Saturday before homecoming,” sophomore Josiah told FOX31.

Josiah said some students wore Velin’s favorite colors to school in tribute.

“A lot of people were, like, wearing white and black. It was a group thing,” Josiah said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).