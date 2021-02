AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a man has been detained after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot at 18300 East Kepner Place around 10:15 p.m.

APD said the victim took herself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An adult male was detained by Aurora police. The motive of the shooting is under investigation.

We will update this story with more information once it is released.