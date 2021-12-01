15-year-old girl missing in Lakewood since early November

Laila Rojas-Garibay Credit: Lakewood Police Department

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since early November.

Police said they believe Laila Rojas-Garibay is a runaway. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie that says “obey” in white lettering, blue jeans, and Black Air Force Nikes.

Rojas-Garibay is described as:

  • 5 feet, 3 inches tall
  • 110 pounds
  • Brunette hair
  • Hazel eyes

If you have information on Rojas-Garibay, please call the tip line at 303-763-6800.

