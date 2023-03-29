BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 15-year-old girl was accused of murdering a 44-year-old man in Brighton.

According to Brighton police, just after midnight Tuesday, officers went to the 400 block of North 6th Avenue to check the wellbeing of a man that had not been heard from in days.

Inside, they found 44-year-old Joseph Johnson dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, the 15-year-old was identified as a suspect. She was arrested in Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center on murder and motor vehicle theft charges.

Due to her age, her identity was not released.