DENVER (KDVR) — A 15-year-old was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer on Wednesday.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s office, on March 21, a program known as ShotSpotter detected 36 rounds of gunfire around 9 p.m. in the Whittier neighborhood. ShotSpotter uses artificial intelligence and a network of microphones to determine if sounds are gunfire.

Officers responded to the gunfire in an alley off 30th Avenue between North Gilpin and North Williams Street.

According to the DA, Denver Police Department officers approached three males that were walking in the area when one of the males allegedly fired a gun at one of the officers.

The DA confirmed the officer was not injured, and the juvenile that allegedly fired the shots was placed into custody.

The DA did not identify the 15-year-old by name.

The 15-year-old faces the following charges:

Attempted murder of a peace officer

Prohibited possession of large-capacity magazine

Possessing a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct – discharge of a firearm

Handgun possession by a juvenile

Obstructing a peace officer

Enhanced charges of being an aggravated and violent juvenile offender

The DA said a transfer motion has been filed by prosecutors to have the juvenile tried in district court.