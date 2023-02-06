LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Three teenage boys have now been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Loveland, according to police.

All three suspects are 15 years old and from Greeley, the Loveland Police Department announced on Monday.

“Loveland Police believe there is no longer a threat to the community based on details surrounding this incident,” the department stated in a news release.

One of the boys, arrested last Tuesday, faces 13 counts, while a second arrested on Thursday faces 15 counts. Both are accused of murder and attempted murder, assault, aggravated robbery and vehicle theft, as well as weapons possession. They each also face the aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancer and another for violent crime.

The third boy was booked on Sunday on an arrest warrant, “with charges pending” from the district attorney’s office, police said.

Tips from the public helped with arrests

Mountain View High School student Nasier Graham, 18, was killed after someone stole his car. A 16-year-old was also shot and wounded in the shooting.

It happened on the night of Jan. 20 at the Brookstone apartment complex, in the area of East First Street.

Nasier Graham

The teen suspects were taken into custody with the help of tips from the public, police said. Since the shooting, more than 90 tips were received.

“Loveland Police want to thank the public for their efforts in providing information and tips that have come in this past week,” the release states.

A number of agencies were involved in the investigation: the Greeley Police Department, Fort Collins Police Services, the FBI and the Larimer County Sheriff’s, District Attorney’s and Coroner’s offices.

Police said the investigation continues and encourage anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can contact the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032. People who want to stay anonymous can contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or submit a tip online.