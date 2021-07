AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said late Thursday that a 15-year-old boy walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The boy was reportedly at a car was at 1530 Kingston St., just off East Colfax Avenue, when someone in a black sedan opened fire. Bullets struck the boy in the ankle.

Police responded to the hospital where the boy walked in around 9:50 p.m., the department said in a tweet.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

#APDAlert At 9:50p officers investigated a walk-in gunshot wound at a hospital. A 15-year-old boy was reportedly at a car wash at 1530 Kingston when several shots were fired from a blk sedan. One bullet struck the boy in the ankle. Anyone with info please call @CrimeStoppersCO pic.twitter.com/dKn2lMeiUn — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 9, 2021