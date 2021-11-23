15-year-old arrested on attempted 1st-degree murder in Nome Park shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges following a shooting in Nome Park near Central High School, the Aurora Police Department said.

A black Chrysler 300 suspected to be involved in the shooting was located and taken by APD. The 15-year-old is believed to be the driver of that vehicle in the incident.

APD said detectives determined other people in Nome Park shot back at the cars that shots were being fired from and are actively searching for those shooters.

A black Tahoe believed to be involved in the shooting was located and seized by APD last week.

“So very proud of my officers and detectives for the non-stop hard work they have put into identifying those responsible,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson tweeted. “This is just the beginning of arrests! If you were involved, we are coming for you.”