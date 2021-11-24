15-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High

Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a second 15-year-old has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that wounded six Aurora Central High School students.

The Aurora Police Department announced the arrest on Wednesday night.

Police said the male teenager is an Aurora Central High School student, according to a press release. Police found he was a passenger in a confiscated Chrysler 300 connected to the shooting.

Police said they learned his identity and located him in a traffic stop on Tuesday night. He was brought in for questioning and booked on attempted first-degree murder.

The teenager’s name will not be released because he’s a juvenile.

The driver of the Chrysler 300, also a 15-year-old, was arrested earlier on Tuesday.

Police said the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit and the department’s Gang Intervention Unit were involved in the arrests.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.