PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — Two large-scale law enforcement operations conducted by multiple agencies in Pueblo resulted in the recent arrest of 13 people on active warrants, the location of 15 missing and endangered children, and the seizure of a large amount of illicit narcotics.

The agencies involved include the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Marshals’ Missing Child Unit and Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Parole and Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Operation Steel City Rescue” began planning in January, according to a joint press release, with the primary goal of finding missing children in the Pueblo area. The operation was then expanded to include a second operation, “Operation Clean-Up,” in which law enforcement would target people wanted on sexual offender warrants and other high-profile or dangerous fugitive warrants.

The operations were carried out April 11-13, 2023, and resulted in 13 warrants cleared, 15 missing children found, and the recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics.

As children were recovered, officials from the Department of Human Services made a determination on whether they should be returned or if another placement was necessary, according to the joint press release.

“This is another example of the great teamwork that exists in Pueblo County law enforcement,”

said Jeff Chostner, Tenth Judicial District Attorney. “The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the

Pueblo Police Department, DHS, and the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office are among the

various agencies that have combined and coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to seek out,

find and protect children in our community. This three-day operation has helped make Pueblo a

safer place for our children and residents through the securing of missing children and

apprehending individuals fleeing the law.”

In addition to these operations in Pueblo, the U.S. Marshals helped the Cañon City Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in apprehending Robert Broman on Tuesday night, April 11. Broman’s arrested resulted in “the largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs in the last decade or more,” according to CCPD.

In total, after search warrants were conducted on homes associated with Borman, CCPD seized 11,302 fentanyl pills worth an estimated $113,020, more than 142 grams of methamphetamine, 5.2 grams of heroin, six guns, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Borman is due in Fremont County Court on April 18.