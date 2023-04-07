DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to get outside and take in some fresh air, the weather will be warming up with highs in the 60s.
Some trails could be icy and snow-covered, so it would be a good idea to bring spikes in case they are necessary. You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.
Here are 15 hikes to check out this weekend:
1. Rim Rock Trail to Creek Loop Trail
The Rim Rock Trail to Creek Trail Loop near Franktown is a 4.3-mile loop in Castlewood Canyon State Park, which is about 45 minutes from Denver.
2. Forsythe Canyon to Waterfall and Gross Reservoir
Forsythe Canyon to Waterfall and Gross Reservoir is a 3.2-mile out-and-back trail near Nederland. It is located around an hour from Denver.
3. Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space Trail
The Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space Trail is a 5.1-mile loop trail near Larkspur. It is located around 45 minutes from Denver.
4. Mayflower Gulch
The Mayflower Gulch trail is located about 15 minutes south of Frisco. The trail is 6.1 miles out and back.
5. Spruce Mountain Open Space
The Spruce Mountain Trail is located around 45 minutes from Denver at the Spruce Mountain Open Space near Palmer Lake. The hike is a 5.5-mile loop.
6. Mount Morrison South Ridge Trail
The Mount Morrison South Ridge Trail at Matthews Winters Open Space Park is a 3.6-mile out and back trail near Morrison. The trailhead is located about 18 miles from Denver.
7. Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail
The Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail is a 4-mile loop in Jefferson County. It is located around 30 minutes from Denver.
8. Enchanted Mesa Trail
The Enchanted Mesa Trail is a 2.3-mile out and back trail near Boulder. It is located around 28 miles from Denver.
9. Serpents Trail
The Serpents Trail is located in the Colorado National Monument near Grand Junction. It is a 3.4-mile out-and-back trail. It is around four hours and 20 minutes from Denver.
10. Evergreen Mountain Trail
The Evergreen Mountain Trail at Alderfer Three Sisters Park is a 4.2-mile out and back trail near Evergreen. It is located about 30 miles from Denver.
11. Emerald Lake Trail
The Emerald Lake Trail is located in Rocky Mountain National Park. It is a 3-mile out-and-back trail. It is located about two hours from Denver.
12. Booth Falls
Booth Falls is 4.2-mile out-and-back trail in the Eagles Nest Wilderness near Vail. It is located about an hour and 40 minutes from Denver.
13. Roxborough State Park
The Carpenter Peak Trail at Roxborough State Park is 6.5 miles roundtrip. The trailhead is located around 55 minutes from Denver.
14. Cretaceous Trail Loop
The Cretaceous Trail Loop is located at South Table Mountain Park. It is a 3-mile loop trail near Golden.
15. Meadowlark Plymouth Creek
The Meadowlark Plymouth Creek Trail is located at Deer Creek Canyon Park. It is a 6-mile loop trail near Littleton.
Know before you go
It’s important to #KnowBeforeYouGo. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has these tips:
- Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.
- Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.
- Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.
- Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.
- Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.
- Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.
- Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.
If you plan on hiking this weekend, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.