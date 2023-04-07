DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to get outside and take in some fresh air, the weather will be warming up with highs in the 60s.

Some trails could be icy and snow-covered, so it would be a good idea to bring spikes in case they are necessary. You can check specific trail conditions and reports at All Trails.

Here are 15 hikes to check out this weekend:

1. Rim Rock Trail to Creek Loop Trail

The Rim Rock Trail to Creek Trail Loop near Franktown is a 4.3-mile loop in Castlewood Canyon State Park, which is about 45 minutes from Denver.

2. Forsythe Canyon to Waterfall and Gross Reservoir

Forsythe Canyon to Waterfall and Gross Reservoir is a 3.2-mile out-and-back trail near Nederland. It is located around an hour from Denver.

3. Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space Trail

The Dawson Butte Ranch Open Space Trail is a 5.1-mile loop trail near Larkspur. It is located around 45 minutes from Denver.

4. Mayflower Gulch

The Mayflower Gulch trail is located about 15 minutes south of Frisco. The trail is 6.1 miles out and back.

5. Spruce Mountain Open Space

The Spruce Mountain Trail is located around 45 minutes from Denver at the Spruce Mountain Open Space near Palmer Lake. The hike is a 5.5-mile loop.

6. Mount Morrison South Ridge Trail

The Mount Morrison South Ridge Trail at Matthews Winters Open Space Park is a 3.6-mile out and back trail near Morrison. The trailhead is located about 18 miles from Denver.

7. Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail

The Mount Galbraith Loop via Cedar Gulch Trail is a 4-mile loop in Jefferson County. It is located around 30 minutes from Denver.

8. Enchanted Mesa Trail

The Enchanted Mesa Trail is a 2.3-mile out and back trail near Boulder. It is located around 28 miles from Denver.

9. Serpents Trail

The Serpents Trail is located in the Colorado National Monument near Grand Junction. It is a 3.4-mile out-and-back trail. It is around four hours and 20 minutes from Denver.

10. Evergreen Mountain Trail

The Evergreen Mountain Trail at Alderfer Three Sisters Park is a 4.2-mile out and back trail near Evergreen. It is located about 30 miles from Denver.

11. Emerald Lake Trail

The Emerald Lake Trail is located in Rocky Mountain National Park. It is a 3-mile out-and-back trail. It is located about two hours from Denver.

12. Booth Falls

Booth Falls is 4.2-mile out-and-back trail in the Eagles Nest Wilderness near Vail. It is located about an hour and 40 minutes from Denver.

13. Roxborough State Park

The Carpenter Peak Trail at Roxborough State Park is 6.5 miles roundtrip. The trailhead is located around 55 minutes from Denver.

14. Cretaceous Trail Loop

The Cretaceous Trail Loop is located at South Table Mountain Park. It is a 3-mile loop trail near Golden.

15. Meadowlark Plymouth Creek

The Meadowlark Plymouth Creek Trail is located at Deer Creek Canyon Park. It is a 6-mile loop trail near Littleton.

Know before you go

It’s important to #KnowBeforeYouGo. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has these tips:

Anticipate what you will need for your activity and know your limits.

Know which public lands allow dogs on trails, and which don’t.

Know how to handle wildlife encounters. Understanding how to coexist with wildlife is an important part of a safe recreation experience.

Plan for where you will park and have alternatives.

Stay on the trail. Walk through mud to avoid widening the trail and damaging resources.

Be careful with fire. Know that a fire can start from the smallest spark or prolonged heat on dry tinder. Remember to check local fire bans or restrictions.

Review agency rules and regulations before heading to the trailhead as individual areas may have special restrictions or guidelines.

If you plan on hiking this weekend, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.