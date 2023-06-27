DENVER (Stacker) — The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Colorado on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

15. South Park City Museum

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

Address: 100 4th St, Fairplay, CO 80440-9903

14. Museum of the Mountain West

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

Address: 68169 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO 81401-9593

13. Butterfly Pavilion

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)

Address: 6252 W 104th Ave, Westminster, CO 80020-4107

12. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (399 reviews)

Address: 1201 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204

11. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (758 reviews)

Address: 7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230-6929

10. Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,281 reviews)

Address: 987-1/2 Lookout Mountain Road, Golden, CO 80401

9. Benson Park Sculpture Garden

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (621 reviews)

Address: 1125 W 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538

8. Forney Museum of Transportation

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)

Address: 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-3702

7. Molly Brown House Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,456 reviews)

Address: 1340 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203-2417

6. Argo Mill and Tunnel

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,357 reviews)

Address: 2350 Riverside Drive, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

5. The International Church of Cannabis

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (910 reviews)

Address: 400 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209-1817

4. Denver Art Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,461 reviews)

Address: 13th Avenue Between Broadway and Bannock Streets, Denver, CO 80204

3. National Museum of World War II Aviation

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,517 reviews)

Address: 775 Aviation Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2740

2. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,085 reviews)

Address: 2001 N Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205-5798

1. Denver Botanic Gardens

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,736 reviews)

Address: 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206-3014

