DENVER (Stacker) — The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Colorado on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

15. South Park City Museum

14. Museum of the Mountain West

13. Butterfly Pavilion

12. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

11. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

10. Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave

9. Benson Park Sculpture Garden

8. Forney Museum of Transportation

7. Molly Brown House Museum

6. Argo Mill and Tunnel

5. The International Church of Cannabis

4. Denver Art Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,461 reviews)
  • Address: 13th Avenue Between Broadway and Bannock Streets, Denver, CO 80204
  • Read more on Tripadvisor

3. National Museum of World War II Aviation

2. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

1. Denver Botanic Gardens