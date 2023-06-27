DENVER (Stacker) — The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Colorado on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.
15. South Park City Museum
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Address: 100 4th St, Fairplay, CO 80440-9903
14. Museum of the Mountain West
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Address: 68169 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO 81401-9593
13. Butterfly Pavilion
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)
- Address: 6252 W 104th Ave, Westminster, CO 80020-4107
12. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Address: 1201 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204
11. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (758 reviews)
- Address: 7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230-6929
10. Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,281 reviews)
- Address: 987-1/2 Lookout Mountain Road, Golden, CO 80401
9. Benson Park Sculpture Garden
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (621 reviews)
- Address: 1125 W 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538
8. Forney Museum of Transportation
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Address: 4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216-3702
7. Molly Brown House Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,456 reviews)
- Address: 1340 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203-2417
6. Argo Mill and Tunnel
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,357 reviews)
- Address: 2350 Riverside Drive, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
5. The International Church of Cannabis
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (910 reviews)
- Address: 400 S Logan St, Denver, CO 80209-1817
4. Denver Art Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,461 reviews)
- Address: 13th Avenue Between Broadway and Bannock Streets, Denver, CO 80204
3. National Museum of World War II Aviation
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,517 reviews)
- Address: 775 Aviation Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2740
2. Denver Museum of Nature & Science
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,085 reviews)
- Address: 2001 N Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205-5798
1. Denver Botanic Gardens
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,736 reviews)
- Address: 1007 York Street, Denver, CO 80206-3014
