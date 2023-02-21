DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Mardi Gras, there are plenty of events happening across the metro area.
“Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” is a big festival that takes place the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent — a symbolic period of fasting and penance for many Christians,” the Library of Congress shared.
Fat Tuesday events
Here are some events taking place on Fat Tuesday across the Denver metro area:
- 24 Carrot Bistro- Erie – Fat Tuesday
- Blue Moon Brewing Company – Denver – Fat Tuesday Beer Pairing Dinner
- Buell Public Media Center- Denver – KUVO JAZZ Fat Tuesday
- Left Hand Brewing Co – Longmont – Fat Tuesday Celebration
- Marijuana Mansion Denver- Mardis Gras Masquerade Ball
- Meow Wolf- Denver – Meowdi Gras
- Morris and Mae Food Hall – Golden – Crawfish Boil
- Nola Voodoo Tavern- Denver – Celebrate Mardi Gras
- Olde Town Arvada – Mardi Gras in Olde Town Arvada
- Odyssey Beerwerks – Arvada – Fat Tuesday Trivia Night!
- Outworld Brewing- Longmont – Mardi Gras
- Saint Aidan’s Episcopal Church – Boulder – Mardi Gras Bluegrass Jam & Pot Luck
- School House Kitchen and Libations – Arvada – Crawfish Boil
- Spangalang Brewery- Denver – DJ Destiny Shynelle’s Fat Tuesday
- Stir Cooking School- Denver – Fat Tuesday: Favorite Foods of New Orleans!
