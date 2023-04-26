DENVER (KDVR) — Out of nearly 2,000 entries, 15 businesses in Colorado received accolades from the Good Food awards.

The Good Food foundation recognized the businesses for making, “tasty, authentic, and responsible food and drink.”

The winners were chosen in a blind tasting process from nearly 2,000 entries in 18 categories across the United States.

The Good Food foundation said that the majority of winners were from small businesses with less than $1 million in yearly revenue.

“Now in its 13th year, awards were given to winners in 18 categories: beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, drinks, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits,” the Good Food foundation said in a released.

Here are the winners from Colorado

Bibamba Artisan Chocolates : Denver- Noir Classic, Pate au Chocolat

: Denver- Noir Classic, Pate au Chocolat Chef Sherri Sauces : Aurora- Zesty Orange Ginger sauce

: Aurora- Zesty Orange Ginger sauce DRAM : Salida- DRAM Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, DRAM Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water, DRAM Hair of The Dog Bitters

: Salida- DRAM Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, DRAM Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water, DRAM Hair of The Dog Bitters Dry Land Distillers : Longmont- Cactus Spirit

: Longmont- Cactus Spirit Frangiosa Farm : Parker- Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey, Bee Shepherd Lion’s Mane Mushroom Honey

: Parker- Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey, Bee Shepherd Lion’s Mane Mushroom Honey Healthy by Design : Broomfield- Kimchi Pickles

: Broomfield- Kimchi Pickles Jojo’s Sriracha : Pueblo- Jojo’s Green Chili Sriracha

: Pueblo- Jojo’s Green Chili Sriracha Moringa Infusions: Wheat Ridge- Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion

Wheat Ridge- Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion Mountain Girl Pickles : Boulder- Mountain Girl Pickles Corn Relish

: Boulder- Mountain Girl Pickles Corn Relish Pagosa Brewing & Grill : Pagosa Springs- Triple Dog Dare Ya!

: Pagosa Springs- Triple Dog Dare Ya! RedCamper : Denver- Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries

: Denver- Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries Ska Brewing : Durango- Pink Vapor Stew

: Durango- Pink Vapor Stew Snow Capped Cider : Orchard City- Ashmeads Kernel

: Orchard City- Ashmeads Kernel Stem Ciders : Lafayette- Stem Ciders – Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric

: Lafayette- Stem Ciders – Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric Willoughby Specialty Foods: Rollinsville- Willoughby Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey

You can see the full list of winners from across the United States here.

The Good Food foundation said the awards seal assures consumers they have found something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good.