DENVER (KDVR) — Longs Peak recorded its first snow of the season on Monday and other 14ers are turning white as well.

For now, snow is light above 13,500 feet, but it won’t be for long. As for summer hikers who prefer snow-free conditions, the 14er season may be coming to a close.

It’s often referred to as “termination dust” where the snow signifies the end of the hiking season for some, said Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Longs Peak, which is a tricky climb even in the best conditions, becomes more technical with snow and requires more safety gear, according to the National Park Service.

Snow on Pikes Peak (Photo credits: Colorado Springs Pike Peaks summit web cam) The first snow of the season has fallen on Longs Peak on Sept. 11, 2023. (National Park Service)

Longs Peak wasn’t the only place to see flakes. As of Monday morning, Pikes Peak was also covered in snow and the road to the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed due to snow and ice on Trail Ridge Road.

It’s hard to say which 14ers have the most snow right now, but Tomer is predicting that more is coming. Tomer forecasts that additional snow will accumulate on the 14ers over the next five afternoons.

For summer-only hikers, you may be out of luck. But hiking season isn’t completely over, especially if you don’t mind a little snow. It just takes more preparation.

Follow these winter hiking tips before you go:

Plan your route ahead of time Tell someone where you’re going Have the proper (winter) gear! Watch the weather and start early Stay on the trail Know your limits

While it’s not snowing in Denver just yet, it is in the mountains. Be careful and do your research before your next high-elevation hike.