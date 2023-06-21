Three people accused of stealing $1,443 in merchandise from a Wheat Ridge Ulta store (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for three women they’ve dubbed the “Wheat Ridge Kardashians,” who are accused of stealing over $1,400 in makeup from an Ulta store.

The incident happened on May 28, when the three went into an Ulta and began shopping.

“What do you need cosmetics for — your makeup game is clearly already on point,” Wheat Ridge police said in a post on social media.

They took some time browsing the store and loading things into bags — $1,443 in products, to be exact, according to police.

Wheat Ridge police said this haul would have been fine, had they not forgotten to pay on their way out.

One of the people accused of stealing $1,443 in merchandise from a Wheat Ridge Ulta store (Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department).

The three then hopped into what police described as a silver BMW SUV with the merchandise.

Police said they are confident the women will be back, as employees said they were regulars.

However, police also said if the three were “interested in a little meet-up at the police department” to “take some pics and take our relationship to the next level,” they could contact Detective Smith at ksmith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

Police said they looked forward to a face-to-face meeting with the three women.