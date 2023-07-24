GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty in juvenile court Monday afternoon in a deadly arson case that took the life of a mother and daughter in Lakewood on Oct. 31, 2022.

The teenager and an alleged 12-year-old accomplice were originally charged with arson and first-degree murder for the Halloween night apartment fire that killed 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton-Aguayo.

“I will forgive him sooner or later but today my heart is broken,” Payton’s boyfriend said at the hearing.

The 14-year-old pleaded guilty six counts total; two of first-degree murder, two related to his prior criminal history, one of attempting to commit first-degree murder and one of first-degree arson.

The 12-year-old suspect did not enter a plea in Monday’s hearing.

Because of the ages of the juvenile suspects, their names cannot be released under Colorado law.

Prosecutors previously revealed the boys had been living illegally at the Tiffany Square apartments in unit No. 50 when they were kicked out. They allegedly came back to the complex, located at 935 Sheridan Blvd., for revenge on the morning of Oct. 31.

Investigators said they have surveillance video that shows the two boys setting the complex on fire with a Molotov cocktail or similar device and then walking away. The video then allegedly shows the two boys coming back and doing something to make the fire even bigger.

During a prior hearing, prosecutors also revealed the 12-year-old suspect already had a warrant out of Denver on counts of felony menacing and assault.

Prosecutors shared the 14-year-old juvenile has a history of weapon use and severe substance abuse. The teenager has allegedly admitted to being a gang member who has possessed a handgun, uses marijuana daily and has also abused methamphetamine and fentanyl.

His mother told the judge that he ran away from home on Aug. 8, 2022. She claimed to have reached out to the school district for help but said she wasn’t able to get assistance to address her son’s delinquent behavior.

The 14-year-old’s mother said she had not been in touch with her son for months when Lakewood Police informed her that he was the suspect in a deadly arson.

At least 14 units suffered fire damage, and every resident of the 32-unit building has been displaced. Ten people were injured in the fire, and seven were treated and released, including a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation. Three additional victims were transported to the hospital.

The 14-year-old who pleaded guilty faces five to seven years in the division of youth services but his formal sentencing will take place in September. The judge granted a motion from the defense to bar media from attending that hearing because there is expected to be discussions of his mental health history.