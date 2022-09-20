COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at Adams City High School on Monday.

CBI said Emmanuel Melgar was last seen at the school at 7200 Quebec Parkway in Commerce City around 3:30 p.m.

“He might have been scared off by an incident at school earlier in the day. He has walked away before but came back shortly after,” CBI said.

Melgar is identified as:

Male

14 years old

Brown eyes

Brunette hair

Indian American

5 feet 9 inches tall

180 pounds

Emmanuel Melgar missing from Commerce City (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The Commerce City Police Department said it received reports of a gun on the school campus and responded around 12:45 p.m. A juvenile was taken into custody without incident and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

If you have seen Emmanuel, please contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-210-2023.