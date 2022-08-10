DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a homicide case that involves a 14-year-old who was found dead near a rec center.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were conducting an outdoor death investigation on Aug. 8 at 1:15 p.m.

Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon was found dead near the baseball diamond at the Southwest Recreation Center. The rec center is located at 9200 West Saratoga Pl. in the Marston neighborhood.

Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon was killed near a Denver recreation center. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said they are investigating Aragon’s death as a homicide.

Aragon would have turned 15 years old on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a $2,000 reward.