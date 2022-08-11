Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon, 14, was killed at the baseball diamonds at teh Southwest Recreation Center. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — After a 14-year-old was found dead near a Denver rec center, the office of the medical examiner released his cause of death.

On Aug. 8 at 1:15 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department were conducting an outdoor death investigation at the Southwest Recreation Center.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon, who was 14 years old at the time of his death, was killed by “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound.”

The office confirmed Aragon’s manner of death was a homicide.

Aragon would have turned 15 years old on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a $2,000 reward.