BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder County judge has granted bond to a 14-year-old boy accused of threatening to bomb and shoot up his middle school in May.

The 14-year-old has been behind bars for three weeks after investigators said he threatened violence for the last day of school at Boulder’s Casey Middle School.

Prosecutors say the teenager had a hit list. They wanted his release delayed until they could evaluate a 54-page threat assessment they just received on Monday morning.

But the judge agreed to release the boy because his father’s guns have been removed and the boy will have to wear an electronic bracelet to monitor his movements.

The 14-year is due back in court in a month.