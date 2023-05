DPD were searching for a missing 14-year-old in Denver. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department was searching for a 14-year-old girl Sunday.

Gianna Medina was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray jacket.

She was described as 5-foot-1 and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Information on when and where she was last seen was not available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000.